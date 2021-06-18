70% of HP central varsity campus to come up at Dehra, 30% at Dharamshala, says V-C

The issue of permanent campus of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) is likely to heat up again after vice-chancellor Prof Roshan Lal Sharma on Thursday clarified that the major part of the campus would come up at Dehra as planned at the time of inception of the varsity.

Sharma, in a press conference, said 70% campus with main academic block will come up at Dehra.

Thirty percent part that is proposed to come up at Dharmshala mainly includes administrative block.

CUHP was handed over the possession of 81.7 hectares of land at Dehra on June 14, fuelling hopes that it would soon get its permanent campus.

The issue of permanent campus is hanging fire for more than a decade. Since its inception in 2010, the varsity still functions from three temporary academic blocks situated at Dharamshala, Dehra and Shahpur.

“CUHP has now 115 hectares of land at Dehra to its name and we are soon going to hold a meeting of the building committee which would plan next course of action so that construction work is started at earliest,” said Sharma.

We, however, want to make it clear that campus would come up at both the sites.

Acting registrar of CUHP Hem Raj said as per the central government’s norms, 300 hectares of land is required for setting up campus of a central university.

He said 99 hectares of land has been identified at Jadrangal near Dharamshala, geological survey report of which is yet to come.

The CUHP campus has been a bone of contention between the BJP and the Congress, which is also the major reason for delay in its setting up.

When the varsity came into being in 2010, the BJP was in ruling and proposed two campuses — 70% and Dehra and 30% at Dharamshala.

The Congress opposed the decision stating that the institution was meant for Dharamshala and was being shifted to Dehra on behest of Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur as it is a part of his parliamentary constituency.

The forest clearance delayed the project and the state saw a change of government in 2012. The Congress after coming to power reversed the previous government’s decision proposing 70% campus at Dharamshala.

First land was indentified at Indrunag which was rejected by the centre for being unfit for construction. Later, a chunk of land was identified at Jandrangal. In 2017, the BJP again came to power but there was no progress in the project.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur even had an argument over the issue during a public meeting.