7,000 poll code violation complaints received: Ludhiana DC

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who is also the district election officer (DEO), announced that a ban was imposed on political advertising and campaigning on electronic media, including radio, television, and social media, 48 hours before the completion of voting. This restriction will also apply to exit polls and opinion polls. According to information, 328 complaints have been received from email and manual form and 323 have been resolved, 1,444 complaints have been received from NGSP and PGRS portal and 1,416 have been resolved. (HT File)

According to information, 328 complaints have been received from email and manual form and 323 have been resolved, 1,444 complaints have been received from NGSP and PGRS portal and 1,416 have been resolved. As many as 2,123 complaints have been received from cVIGIL where 518 were dropped, 2,123 acted upon and 2,123 resolved. As many as 3,165 complaints were received from 1950 helpline numbers, and all of them were resolved.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In line with the Election Commission’s guidelines, starting from 6 pm on May 30 no political advertisements or campaigns can be broadcast on radio, television, cinema, social media, bulk SMS, or pre-recorded messages. All these platforms fall under the jurisdiction of electronic media as per the commission’s directions.

Officials explained that according to the standard operating procedure issued by the chief electoral officer of Punjab on May 23, no electronic media channels can broadcast any political advertisements or related programmes once the campaign period ends 48 hours before the polls.

Additionally, political parties and candidates must obtain approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee before publishing any advertisements in newspapers on May 31 and June 1.

The district election officer appealed to all media personnel and houses operating in the district to fully comply with these guidelines as mandated by the Election Commission and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Sections 126 and 126A.