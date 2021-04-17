IND USA
70-year-old Hoshiarpur man's family in shock after death in US shooting
Jaswinder Singh, 70, had visited his native village of Kotla Naudh Singh in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district two years ago. (HT file photo)
70-year-old Hoshiarpur man’s family in shock after death in US shooting

Jaswinder Singh had migrated to the US along with one of his sons eight years ago and was recently employed at the Indianapolis FedEx facility, where he had gone to collect his payment
By Harpreet Kaur
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 01:17 PM IST

The killing of 70-year-old Jaswinder Singh in the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, US, on Friday came as a rude shock to his family at Kotla Naudh Singh village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district.

One of his sons, Gurvinder Singh, with whom he stayed in the US, informed his siblings back home on Saturday morning about their father’s death.

“We got a call from our brother early this morning informing us that our father had died in the violence. His body is still in police custody,” said Jatinder Singh, the victim’s younger son.

Jatinder said that their parents had migrated to the US eight years ago to be with his middle son.

“He had started working at the facility a few days ago and we are told that he had gone there to collect his payment when the shooting occurred,” Jatinder said.

He said his parents talked to them two days ago and lamented that due to the Covid-19 pandemic they could not visit India soon. He said that Jaswinder had last come home two years ago.

“Little did we know that he would never come again,” Jatinder said.

