Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
70-yr-old charred to death in Himachal’s Rohru

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 08, 2025 06:24 AM IST

एक वृद्ध महिला, दोसारी देवी (70), आग लगने से जली हुई, जबकि अन्य सदस्य सुरक्षित निकले। प्रशासन ने परिवार को ₹10,000 की राहत दी।

An elderly woman was charred to death after her house caught fire late on Monday night, said police on Tuesday.

Though the other members escaped to safety but the victim got trapped in the verandah on second floor.
The deceased is identified as Dosari Devi, 70, of Kutara village in Spail Valley in Rohru, Shimla.

Though the other members escaped to safety, the victim got trapped in the verandah on the second floor. The house was recently renovated.

The villagers immediately rushed to help. The fire brigade team arrived after half an hour. The administration has provided immediate relief of 10,000 to the family.

