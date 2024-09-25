Menu Explore
72 govt primary teachers from Punjab to undergo 3-week training in Finland

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the idea is to provide teachers with world-class training, enhancing their teaching skills and knowledge.

Chandigarh

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains (HT File)
Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains (HT File)

The Punjab government on Tuesday decided to send 72 government primary school teachers to the University of Turku in Finland for a three-week international training programme.

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the idea is to provide teachers with world-class training, enhancing their teaching skills and knowledge.

Eligible teachers can apply online starting September 24.

Feedback from current and former students of the applicants will be considered during the selection process.

Since February 2023, 198 principals and education administrators have been trained in Singapore, and 100 headmasters have received training in leadership, school management and education department at IIM Ahmedabad.

