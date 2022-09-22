Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 73kg heroin seizure from Mumbai port: Aide of kingpin nabbed from Ferozepur

73kg heroin seizure from Mumbai port: Aide of kingpin nabbed from Ferozepur

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 01:50 AM IST

During probe, the role of Gurwinder Singh, a native of a border village under Amritsar (rural), his cousin Amarjit Singh and two others, based in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, was established, a senior official revealed; police had discovered the drugs concealed in a container of white marbles being imported by a Delhi-based importer from United Arab Emirates, on July 16.

Almost two months after the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police, seized 73kg heroin from Mumbai port, an aide of the kingpin in the case was nabbed from Ferozepur on Wednesday morning. (HT File/Representational image)
Almost two months after the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police, seized 73kg heroin from Mumbai port, an aide of the kingpin in the case was nabbed from Ferozepur on Wednesday morning. (HT File/Representational image)
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

Almost two months after the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police, seized 73kg heroin from Mumbai port, an aide of the kingpin in the case was nabbed from Ferozepur on Wednesday morning.

Police had discovered the drugs concealed in a container of white marbles being imported by a Delhi-based importer from United Arab Emirates, on July 16.

During probe, the role of Gurwinder Singh, a native of a border village under Amritsar (rural), his cousin Amarjit Singh and two others, based in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, was established, a senior official revealed.

“Gurwinder is reportedly a drug addict and had hatched the entire plan in collusion with a Pakistan-based drug trader Adil, while Amarjit and two others provided logistics’ assistance. Amarjit accompanied Gurwinder to Ahmadabad to deliver 4.20 lakh to procure batteries for drones,” sources further said.

“Amarjit was nabbed in the wee hours of Wednesday by a security agency,” official sources said.

The case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the exporter, shipper and other unidentified persons who facilitated the export and import of the contraband.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out