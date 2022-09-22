73kg heroin seizure from Mumbai port: Aide of kingpin nabbed from Ferozepur

Almost two months after the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police, seized 73kg heroin from Mumbai port, an aide of the kingpin in the case was nabbed from Ferozepur on Wednesday morning.

Police had discovered the drugs concealed in a container of white marbles being imported by a Delhi-based importer from United Arab Emirates, on July 16.

During probe, the role of Gurwinder Singh, a native of a border village under Amritsar (rural), his cousin Amarjit Singh and two others, based in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, was established, a senior official revealed.

“Gurwinder is reportedly a drug addict and had hatched the entire plan in collusion with a Pakistan-based drug trader Adil, while Amarjit and two others provided logistics’ assistance. Amarjit accompanied Gurwinder to Ahmadabad to deliver ₹4.20 lakh to procure batteries for drones,” sources further said.

“Amarjit was nabbed in the wee hours of Wednesday by a security agency,” official sources said.

The case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the exporter, shipper and other unidentified persons who facilitated the export and import of the contraband.