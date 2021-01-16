₹7-lakh relief for 9-year-old Chandigarh girl left in vegetative state after vicious attack
A nine-year-old girl left in vegetative state, after she was strangled and thrown off the second floor by her 19-year-old neighbour in May last year, has been awarded a compensation of ₹7 lakh.
The victim, Kirti, alias Pari, was left permanently disabled in the incident following an attack by her neighbour, Laxmi.
The compensation was awarded after additional sessions judge Rajeev Goyal on January 14 referred the matter to District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, for victim compensation scheme after Kirti’s mother Mamta and father DP Mishra appeared before the court.
Mishra told the court that his daughter was undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, but not responding to it. The doctors concerned had told them that there were bleak chances of her recovering. The family has already spent ₹2.5 lakh on her treatment.
“In view of this, in my opinion, it would be just and proper to take recourse to the provisions of victim compensation scheme and refer the matter to secretary, DLSA, Chandigarh, to see if interim compensation under the said scheme can be provided to the parents of girl child for her proper treatment and rehabilitation,” the judge had ordered on January 14.
Disposing of the matter, Ashok Kumar Mann, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, DLSA, in his order on January 15, granted financial assistance of ₹7 lakh to the victim.
