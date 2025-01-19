8 houses burnt down in Bathinda village: Admn releases 50,000 compensation for victims

The district administration on Saturday released ₹50,000 compensation to eight households of Daan Singh Wala village whose houses were burnt down by a violent mob on January 9. Bathinda SDM Balkaran Singh Mahal hands over the cheques to victims at Daan Singh Wala village on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Though Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Bhucho Mandi, Jagsir Singh was to hand over the cheques, released from the CM’s relief fund, he skipped the event for undisclosed reasons. In his place, Bathinda sub divisional magistrate Balkaran Singh Mahal handed over the cheques to the victims.

Mahal said the affected families have already been provided beds and electric hotplates.

“Families, who were attacked by the accused, are being taken care of by the administration. Injured persons are being treated, and the police have taken swift action against the accused,” said the SDM.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Singh Randhwa said 11 persons, including the main accused, have been arrested.

“The complainant had named seven persons and over 20 co-accused who attacked the villagers. A prompt investigation was initiated, and 11 accused have been held, and efforts are on identify others,” added the DSP.

The affected families, meanwhile, complained that the compensation was meagre as the structures of their homes were damaged badly and all household items were burnt down by the mob.

Complainant, Jaspreet Singh, had alleged that Raminder and his accomplices attacked him on January 9, after he accused the latter of selling drugs in the village. Later, the group assaulted Jaspreet and his family, ransacked their homes, and set their houses on fire.

Police continue to dismiss the drug angle and attributed the violence to a personal feud between the parties involved. As per the police, Jaspreet and others attacked Raminder on January 9 and in retaliation Raminder and the other accused targeted houses of selected villagers.