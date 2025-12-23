Search
8 illegal under construction buildings demolished in Ludhiana; 14 sealed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 03:54 am IST

Assistant town planner (ATP Zone D) Harvinder Singh stated that three illegal buildings have been demolished in Himmat Singh Nagar and Preet Nagar

The building branch of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) took action against 22 illegal buildings situated in different parts of the city on Monday. The civic body also demolished eight illegal under construction buildings.

The civic body officials stated that the owners had either started the construction works without getting the building plan approved from the civic body or they were constructing the buildings in violation of the building bylaws. (HT Photo)
Working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the action against illegal buildings was taken in the areas falling under Zone D and C of MC.

Assistant town planner (ATP Zone D) Harvinder Singh stated that three illegal buildings have been demolished in Himmat Singh Nagar and Preet Nagar. Further, 14 buildings/shops have been sealed including five in Dugri area (opposite Chamkila Samaadh), three on Cemetery Road and six on Jawaddi Road.

Similarly, MC Zone C team demolished four under construction illegal industrial buildings in the Giaspura area. An under construction school building has also been demolished in the Lohara area.

The civic body officials stated that the owners had either started the construction works without getting the building plan approved from the civic body or they were constructing the buildings in violation of the building bylaws.

The building branch officials stated that the drive against illegal constructions will continue in the coming days too. The residents have been appealed to start the construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the civic body.

