82-year-old man crushed to death by train in Karnal’s Nilokheri

Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:51 AM IST

An 82-year-old man was crushed to death by a train near Nilokheri town of Karnal district on Monday morning. The police said that the deceased has been identified as Karnail Singh, a resident of Ramana Ramani village of the district.

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The government railway police said that the incident took place on Sunday morning and the body was spotted by the railway staff. The body was sent for the post-mortem and the family members of the deceased have been informed.

94-year-old man mowed down by moving train

This was the second incident in less than 24 hours as Patlu Ram, 94, of Staundi village of Gharaunda in Karnal was killed by a train near Hasanpur village of Gharaunda on Sunday evening. The family members said that he was going to his nephew’s house and was killed by the train when he was walking along the railway track.

The GRP said that the body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination and an investigation has been started.

