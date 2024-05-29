 85 more diarrhea cases reported in Buddanpur village in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

85 more diarrhea cases reported in Buddanpur village in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 29, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The water supply to the area was stopped and 10 tankers have been deployed in the village for water supply

At least 85 fresh cases of diarrhea were reported from Buddanpur village in Panchkula on Tuesday taking the total number of cases reported in the last 6 days to 314.

There are 17 patients admitted to civil hospital Sector 6, Panchkula, while one person was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo for representational purpose)
There are 17 patients admitted to civil hospital Sector 6, Panchkula, while one person was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

The suspected mixing of sewerage water with drinking water is said to be the cause of the outbreak.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

There are 17 patients admitted to civil hospital Sector 6, Panchkula, out of which five were the new admissions, while one person was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh. The water supply to the area was stopped and 10 tankers have been deployed in the village for water supply.

Meanwhile, HSVP officials claimed that the water samples were sent for testing and the results revealed that the water was not contaminated. Adding that the issue could be at individual house level.

District surveillance officer Suresh Bhosle said, “Teams surveyed 466 houses on Tuesday and distributed medicine.”

Area councillor Usha Rani said that the source of contamination was undetected even after three days.

Meanwhile, JJP councillor Rajesh Kumar said that water is being supplied through tankers but it is insufficient.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 85 more diarrhea cases reported in Buddanpur village in Panchkula
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On