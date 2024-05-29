85 more diarrhea cases reported in Buddanpur village in Panchkula

At least 85 fresh cases of diarrhea were reported from Buddanpur village in Panchkula on Tuesday taking the total number of cases reported in the last 6 days to 314. There are 17 patients admitted to civil hospital Sector 6, Panchkula, while one person was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

The suspected mixing of sewerage water with drinking water is said to be the cause of the outbreak.

There are 17 patients admitted to civil hospital Sector 6, Panchkula, out of which five were the new admissions, while one person was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh. The water supply to the area was stopped and 10 tankers have been deployed in the village for water supply.

Meanwhile, HSVP officials claimed that the water samples were sent for testing and the results revealed that the water was not contaminated. Adding that the issue could be at individual house level.

District surveillance officer Suresh Bhosle said, “Teams surveyed 466 houses on Tuesday and distributed medicine.”

Area councillor Usha Rani said that the source of contamination was undetected even after three days.

Meanwhile, JJP councillor Rajesh Kumar said that water is being supplied through tankers but it is insufficient.