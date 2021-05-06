89% intensive care beds in Punjab’s govt hospitals full

Amid the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 infections in the state, the second wave of the virus has pushed the state’s health care infrastructure near to its saturation point. Covid patients, especially those needing oxygen and ventilator support (Level-3), across the state are scurrying for beds.

The state health department has reserved 2,400 intensive care unit (ICU) beds (with or without ventilators), for critical patients in government and private hospitals of the state.”Of the 2,400 beds, 826 ICU beds are in government hospitals, including GMC Amritsar, GMC Patiala and GMC Faridkot, of which 733 (89%) are occupied,” said Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state nodal officer for Covid-19, adding that they are planning to increase the Level-3 beds in the state.

The occupancy varies from facility to facility as 92% ICU beds at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, are occupied while Rajindra Hospital in Patiala has overrun its capacity and authorities there were treating critical patients more than the dedicated beds at their disposal. There are 12 ICU beds at the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Jalandhar, of which only three were available. Sixteen ICU beds at the government hospitals in Ludhiana, in addition to 14 ventilators supplied by the government to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC), all are occupied.

92% occupancy at GMCH Amritsar

Government Medical College and Hospital, Amritsar, is the only government-run hospital in the Majha region comprising four districts Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot, offering treatment to critical Covid patients requiring intensive care (Level-3).

Of the 250 Level-3 beds reserved for the Covid-19 patients at the facility, 229 (92%) were occupied (till 4 pm on Wednesday) with patients coming from at least 10 districts of Punjab. The hospital has 87 ventilators reserved for Covid-19 patients, of which 40 were occupied. As per the health officials, two ventilators at Gurdaspur government hospital and three at Tarn Taran are lying non-operational due to staff shortage.

Amritsar GMCH medical superintendent Dr KD Singh said, “At present, 92% of ICU beds are occupied as the demand for oxygen beds has drastically increased in the recent days amid oxygen shortage. We have proposed to increase 50 more ICU beds in the hospital, keeping in view the rising caseload in the region. Beds can be increased but meeting oxygen requirement is a big task.”

In all, Amritsar district has 526 Level-3 beds (government and private) reserved for the Covid-19 patients but people prefer a government facility as private hospitals’ charges are high.

Three-fold jump in critical patients at Faridkot hospital in a week

At Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, the number of critical patients saw a three-fold jump in the last one week, and now it has 73% of the beds occupied.

Of the 272 Level-3 beds, the hospital has 200 critical Covid-19 patients from Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Faridkot districts. There were only 65 critical patients undergoing treatment at the hospital till last week, officials said. The hospital has 82 ventilators reserved for the Covid patients.

Dr Shilekh Mittal, medical superintendent GGSMCH, said the number of patients has witnessed a sudden increase in the last one week and most of them are critical. “Right now, out of 272 Level-3 beds, 200 are occupied. Even patients from outside the south Malwa region are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he added.

At the recently started 10 bed Level-3 Covid care facility at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 50% beds are occupied. In Bathinda, AIIMS is the only government institute equipped with ventilators.

Patiala hospital has overrun its capacity

The Government Rajindra Hospital 200 ICU beds and is providing medical assistance to 228 critical Covid patients by making temporary arrangements.

Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr HS Rekhi said of total Level-3 beds, 150 are dedicated for Covid patients and all of them are occupied.

“All the beds in Covid ICUs are occupied as we are receiving critical patients from other districts and states,” said Dr Rekhi. The Patiala district also has eight Level-3 beds at the military hospital, of which six are occupied.

(With inputs from Vishal Joshi in Bathinda, Parteek Mahal in Faridkot, Navrajdeep Singh in Patiala and Mohit Khanna in Ludhiana)