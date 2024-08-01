 9 buildings sealed; two illegal colonies demolished by Ludhiana MC - Hindustan Times
9 buildings sealed; two illegal colonies demolished by Ludhiana MC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 01, 2024 10:54 PM IST

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed nine buildings and demolished two illegal colonies in the areas falling under MC Zone B on Thursday.

Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed nine buildings and demolished two illegal colonies in the areas falling under MC Zone B on Thursday.

Ludhiana MC seals 9 illegal buildings and demolish two illegal colonies in areas falling under Zone B in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana MC seals 9 illegal buildings and demolish two illegal colonies in areas falling under Zone B in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The drive against illegal construction was taken up on the direction of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

Assistant town planner (ATP-Zone B) Harvinder Singh Honey said that the nine illegal buildings which have been sealed included six shops and three labour quarters buildings in Sherpur area. He further stated that the civic body team also demolished two illegal colonies on Bhamian road.

ATP Honey stated that the civic body officials came to know about the illegal constructions during routine inspections. The owners failed to stop the illegal constructions despite warning/notices issued in the past, following which action was taken against the buildings/colonies on Thursday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 9 buildings sealed; two illegal colonies demolished by Ludhiana MC
