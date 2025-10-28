9 IAS officers in Haryana transferred, get new roles

The Haryana government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders for nine IAS officers.

As per the orders, Shyamal Misra, chief administrator, trade fair authority of Haryana, has been given the additional charge of principal secretary, energy.

J Ganesan, director general, housing for all, and chief executive officer, special purpose vehicle for Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) and Haryana clean air project for sustainable development (HCAPSD) and other externally-aided projects, has been given the additional charge of chief executive officer, Gurugram and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authorities.

Ashok Kumar Meena, managing director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, and secretary, energy, has been posted as director general, development and panchayats, relieving Dusmanta Kumar Behera. Behera, who is secretary to the governor, has been given the additional charge of labour commissioner.

Mani Ram Sharma has been appointed as managing director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited, and secretary, energy.

Aditya Dahiya, special secretary, personnel, training and parliamentary affairs, and director, department of future, has been given the additional charge of director, new and renewable energy, Haryana.

Mahender Pal, special secretary, industries and commerce, has been posted as managing director, HARTRON, and managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam.

Amar Deep Singh has been posted as registrar, cooperative societies, while Varsha Khangwal, additional director (admn), information and public relations, has been given the additional charge of additional secretary, vigilance.