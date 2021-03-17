96 test +ve for Covid in Panchkula, highest since November surge

Amid a surge, with is being called the second Covid-19 wave by the local health authorities, Panchkula district on Tuesday recorded 96 fresh cases, highest since November 28, when an equal number had surfaced.

Just within 16 days in March, the district has reported 624 cases, nearly double the cases in February (313), which has taken the total to 11,468.

The number of active cases has gone up from 124 at the beginning of the month to 439 while recovery rate has dropped from 97.4% to 94.8% in the same period.

Among the fresh cases, 73 surfaced in urban pockets of Panchkula city, while the remaining were scattered throughout the district. While 10,880 patients have been cured, 149 have died to date.

As many as 1,759 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, including 1,034 senior citizens, 369 frontline workers, 263 in the comorbid group and 93 healthcare workers. The total has reached 36,668, which includes 16,883 senior citizens.

100+ cases for 6 days, Chandigarh admn issues instructions to hotels

Chandigarh on Tuesday recorded 100+ cases for sixth consecutive day, as 147 people tested positive for Covid-19, which took the total to 23,391. A 34-year-old woman from Sector 38 succumbed, taking the death toll to 359.

The number of active cases has reached 1,199, which is 5% of the total. The recovery rate has declined to 93%.

In the wake of the surge, the administration has issued fresh directions to the hospitality industry, asking them to avoid calling singers without permission.

In a meeting chaired by Ruchi Singh Bedi, SDM (east), representatives of restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels in Sectors 7 and 26 besides the Industrial Area were told to ensure compliance of Covid norms, including social distancing, wearing of masks, and only 50% occupancy. The ban on serving of hookas was also reiterated.

Meanwhile, as many as 56,095 people have been vaccinated in Chandigarh, including 20,413 senior citizens, 2,264 in the comorbid group, 13,455 healthcare workers and 13,171 frontline workers. The second dose has been administered to 6,792 people.