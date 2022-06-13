AAP hits out at Centre, says Panjab University state’s heritage
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over its alleged attempts to centralise the Panjab University, saying that the state has the sole and exclusive right on its heritage.
AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that Panjab University is the heritage of a united Punjab and the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state will not let this heritage to be usurped at any cost. He accused the Central government of expropriating resources and heritage of the state.
“Preserving this heritage of Punjab after the partition of the country, it was first established in Shimla and then in Punjab’s capital Chandigarh. Therefore, Punjab has the sole and exclusive right on Panjab University and no central government can take away this heritage from Punjab,” he said in a statement.
Noting that the institution has earned a leading-edge reputation, he said that AAP will fight from the streets to Parliament against Modi government’s decision to take over the heritage educational institutions of Punjab.
