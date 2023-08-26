Punjab CM hits back at governor, says don’t test patience of Punjabis

A day after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote to chief minister Bhagwant Mann telling him to respond to his letters or face the prospect of President’s rule in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party leader on Saturday hit back asking him not to test the patience of Punjabis by issuing such threats. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressed a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday and hit out against governor Banwarilal Purohit for threatening to recommend President’s rule in the state. (HT file photo)

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, a belligerent Mann, who won the Punjab assembly elections by an overwhelming in February 2022, said: “Don’t try to test the patience of Punjabis. The governor is deliberately threatening Punjabis by saying that he will recommend President’s rule. He is trying to make fun of the mandate given by the people of Punjab.”

Also read: Punjab Governor threatens President’s Rule in letter to CM Mann

Purohit had on Friday written to Mann, threatening to initiate criminal proceedings against the AAP leader if he did not reply to his letters. The governor said there was reason to believe that there is failure of constitutional machinery in the state. “Before I am going to take a final decision regarding sending a report to the President of India under Article 356 (Provisions in case of failure of constitutional machinery in state) about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and decide about initiating criminal proceedings under Section 124 (assaulting the governor with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) of the IPC, I ask you to send me the requisite information sought for in my letters,” the governor had written.

Mann said the letters written by the governor smell of “hunger for power as he is feeling politically irrelevant now”. He claimed Punjab is one of the best states in terms of law and order and has attracted investment of ₹50,871 crore.

Mann and Purohit have been at loggerheads over several issues for almost a year, including the steps taken concerning the drug problem, the appointment of vice-chancellors, and the convening of special assembly sessions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON