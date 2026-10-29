Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display becomes first touchscreen Mac

“The Mac has never been better, and never been stronger,” said Apple CEO John Ternus, introducing the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, in a crisp keynote. The proverbial saving the best for the last. In a week of rolling product launches, Apple has unveiled what is finally a MacBook with a touchscreen. The name’s long: the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, and it is the latest addition to the Mac portfolio. John Ternus, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks during an event in Los Angeles, California, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Bloomberg)

It follows generational refreshes for the iPad mini with the A20 Pro chip, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip and also the iMac with M6 chips, earlier this week. The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes with choices of the M5 Pro or M5 Max chips in different states of tune and configurations.

Prices start at ₹3,49,900 for the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display. For comparison, the MacBook Pro with M6 is priced ₹2,39,900 onwards factoring in inflation with bill of materials due to increased component costs across the board with computing tech.

“The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display is a monumental step forward for the Mac,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s chief hardware officer. “PROLED XDR is the world’s best laptop display. It pairs state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology with advanced algorithms in our display engine to deliver the kind of visual fidelity pros have been dreaming of. And with the magic of Touch coming to MacBook Pro, combined with the game-changing performance of M5 Pro and M5 Max, we’ve created a whole new way for pros to interact with their content, taking their workflows to a completely new level.”

The weight of the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display is in the ballpark of 1.38kg. This is not much heavier than the 13-inch MacBook Air which tips the scales at 1.23kg and is widely regarded as one of the lightest laptops money can buy. The recently launched 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 weighs around 1.55kg, for perspective.