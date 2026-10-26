Apple iPad mini launched in India with a bigger OLED screen and A20 Pro chip: Here's how much it costs in India

Apple is just not slowing down, following its recent home appliance announcements, the Cupertino-based tech giant has introduced a redesigned iPad mini, bringing a larger OLED display, a new A20 Pro chip and improved durability to its smallest tablet. The launch comes two years after the previous model received a relatively modest chip and storage upgrade, making this a more substantial update. The new iPad mini comes with an 8.5-inch display, up from 8.3 inches on its predecessor, while retaining the same overall footprint with slimmer bezels. Apple has also made the tablet thinner and lighter, with a 5.4mm body and IP67-rated water and dust resistance. Here's everything you need to know about the new iPad mini, including its specifications, India price and availability. The new iPad mini brings a larger OLED screen, updated hardware and a slimmer design, here's a look at its price, specifications and sale date. By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Apple iPad mini specifications and features The new iPad mini comes with an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with the US-based tech giant claiming peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits for outdoor use. Buyers can also opt for a nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare in bright surroundings. The tablet is going to be available in Midnight and Starlight colour options.

The tablet is powered by the Apple's A20 Pro chip, built using a 2-nanometre process. Storage options go up to 512GB, although the processor configuration varies by variant. The 128GB and 256GB models feature a 5-core CPU with two super cores and three efficiency cores, alongside a 16-core Neural Engine. The 512GB model gets a 6-core CPU with two super cores and four efficiency cores, along with a dual 16-core Neural Engine.

The iPad runs iPadOS 27 and supports the next generation of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, which is available in beta. For video calls, it houses a 12-megapixel Center Stage front camera positioned along the landscape edge, while the rear also gets a 12-megapixel camera.

Other features include an Acoustic Display, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread support. Cellular variants use Apple's C2 modem and support eSIM. The device is compatible with Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C.