AAP leader’s brother shot dead, friend injured in Amritsar village attack

Amritsar: Tirath Singh, the brother of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) block samiti member Karaj Singh, was shot dead and his friend injured after being ambushed near a gurdwara in Amritsar district on Monday evening, police said. Tirath Singh, the brother of AAP block samiti member Karaj Singh, was shot dead and his friend injured after being ambushed near a gurdwara in Amritsar district on Monday evening. (File photo)

His friend, Ranjeet Singh, sustained gunshot wounds and is undergoing treatment in stable condition.

The incident occurred around 7.30pm when the two men were returning home after paying obeisance at the gurdwara in Jhite Kalan. According to the police, an initial argument with a group of men quickly escalated into a physical altercation. The assailants fired seven to eight rounds before fleeing. Tirath Singh was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Tirath Singh’s mother Paramjit Kaur is the sarpanch of Jhite Kalan.

Amritsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said that the attack stemmed from a long-standing personal grudge. Police have booked four local residents—Gurdit Singh (alias Gurjit Singh), Harkirat Singh (alias Haki), Gurjant Singh, and Gora—along with the village nambardar.

The Chatiwind police have registered a first information report (FIR) based on statements from the victim’s family, and raids are underway to apprehend the suspects.

The killing comes amid gun violence in the district. On Saturday, a youngster, Amit Sabharwal, was shot six times outside his house in Amritsar’s Anand Avenue following a dispute over scooter parking.