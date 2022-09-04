AAP MLAs attend PTMs in government schools

In a first, district Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday attended the parents-teachers meeting (PTM) held in government schools of the district and interacted with teachers, students and parents to check the quality of education in these schools.

MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, Sukhchain Kaur Bassi, wife of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, and others visited the schools falling in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik along with MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and local district education officer Jaswinder Kaur visited Government Senior Secondary School, Dholewal, GSSS Giaspura and Government Primary School, Dhandari, to interact with the parents-teachers.

Malik, who motivated the students to dream big and work with discipline to achieve their goals, also tasted the food prepared in the mid-day meal kitchen along with Rajinderpal Kaur to check the food quality.

Exhorting the students to never give up, Chhina said that students must imbibe qualities of hard work, determination and dedication in their lives to achieve success.

MLA Central Ashok Parashar reiterated the commitment of the Punjab government to transform the education system of the state and said a multi-pronged strategy was being implemented to bring back the glory of the government schools.

100 schools to get ‘eminence’ tag

The MLAs said 100 government schools would be upgraded as ‘schools of eminence’ this year as announced by the Punjab chief minister and teachers would be sent abroad for training purposes so that quality education could be ensured for the students.

MLA Manuke from the Jagraon constituency stated that the dispensation had already started focusing on empowering government schools in Punjab by ramping up infrastructure and recruiting teachers and other staff.

Calling teachers nation builders, the MLAs solicited their wholehearted support and said the state government would make sincere efforts to make Punjab a frontrunner in India in the field of education.

However, special announcements were made at the religious places near the government schools motivating parents to attend the PT meet.

As directed by the state education department, parents were given special welcome by the staff of the district government schools.

Schools also exhibited the technology used in the smart schools to teach the students and also displayed models of science, mathematics along with books kept in the libraries for the knowledge of the students.

Teachers discussed the issues of the students and suggested parents pay extra attention to their children at home.

DEO Jaswinder Kaur said that healthy interaction between teachers, students and parents inspires everyone to raise the education standards.

Schools were directed to post and publicise the videos and photos of the PT meet on social media by the education department.