AAP MP Sushil Gupta raises bond policy issue in Rajya Sabha

: Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta on Wednesday raised the issue of medical students protesting against the Haryana government’s bond policy in the upper house of the parliament.

Gupta earlier said the MBBS students had to pay ₹ 80,000 per annum fee in Haryana government colleges and later, the fee has been hiked to ₹ 4 lakh per year.

“Now, the Haryana government has introduced a bond policy in which students will have to sign on a bond of ₹ 40 lakh. While modifying the notification, the state government has asked them to sign on a bond of ₹ 30 lakh and their minimum services in government hospitals in the state has been reduced to 5 years from 7. The students will have to pay the bond sum, if the medical students refuse to agree on the bond,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

He said that Haryana health minister Anil Vij is against the bond policy but the chief minister is adamant on implementing it.

“I urge the Union health minister to intervene in the matter and call-off the strike by medical students, who have been protesting for the last 45 days,” Gupta added.