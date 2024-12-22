AAP single-largest party in Jalandhar, Cong in Phagwara

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the single-largest party in Jalandhar even and the Congress proved its mettle in Phagwara as the municipal corporation (MC) elections were completed peacefully, officials said. Officials said the elections to Jalandhar and Phagwara municipal corporations were peaceful and not even a single case of violence or booth capturing was reported (HT Photo)

The formal announcement of Jalandhar results was yet to be made at the time of the filing of this report late on Saturday.

According to the available information, the AAP, contesting its maiden local body polls, won 39 of the 85 wards.

The Congress won in 23 wards and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on top in 20 wards. Independent candidates and the Bhaujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two and one seats, respectively.

In previous elections, a Congress mayor had taken charge after the party won in 66 wards.

In Phagwara, the Congress stood at the top, stamping victories in 22 out of the 50 wards. The ruling AAP managed to win 12 seats.

The BJP won four seats, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BSP won three wards each.

In Phagwara, six independent candidates registered victories.

The SAD-BJP alliance had secured the majority in the last elections in 2015.

Officials said the elections to the two corporations were peaceful and not even a single case of violence or booth capturing was reported.

Jalandhar sees 50.2% polling, Phagwara 55.2%

Jalandhar recorded 50.27% polling and 55.2% of the voters exercised their right to franchise in Phagwara.

In Jalandhar, the results came as a major setback for the prominent leaders, such as former mayor Jagdish Raja.

Raja, who switched loyalties from Congress to the AAP, lost from ward number 64. His wife Anita Raja lost from ward number 65.

Contesting on an AAP ticket, former senior deputy mayor Harsimranjit Singh Bunty lost from ward number 44.

Angural’s brother loses

Former MLA Sheetal Angural’s brother Rajan Angural, a BJP candidate, lost from ward number 58.

However, former member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Rinku’s wife Sunita Rinku was victorious from ward number 53 on a BJP mandate.

Among the prominent candidates who tasted victories was senior Congress leader Salil Bahri’s wife Rajni Bahri, defeated AAP’s Palak Walia from ward number 71. Walia’s candidature was supported by Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Congress’ Gruwinder Pal Singh won his third straight civic body elections.

AAP’s Ladda wins by one vote

AAP’s Harjinder Singh Ladda, who was given a ticket hours ahead of the last day of nominations, won with a margin of a single vote.

He defeated Shiv Nath Singh Shibu, who had earlier been announced as the AAP candidate from ward number 48 and contested the elections as an independent after being snubbed.

Former MLA and district Congress committee chief Rajinder Beri’s wife Uma Beri won from ward number 25.