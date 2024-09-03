AAP women leaders hit out at Kangana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday asked BJP’s Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut to provide evidence for her allegations that women were raped during the farmers’ stir or resign from the Lok Sabha. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (PTI file)

Addressing a joint press conference, AAP legislators Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur Arora and state women wing president Preeti Malhotra accused Kangana of making deliberate statements to defame the farmers and women of Punjab. “Kangana should present proof or apologise to the farmers and women of the state and step down,” Jeevan Jyot said.

She asked leaders of Punjab BJP to also clarify their stand on their party MP’s remarks. BJP leaders should tell whether they stand with the farmers and women of Punjab or with Kangana, said the Amritsar East MLA, adding: “If they stand with the farmers, then they need to take up the issue of Kangana with the central leadership of the BJP and demand her expulsion from the party.”

Accusing the BJP of working against Punjab, she alleged that since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, it continuously conspired to undermine the state and had been sitting on thousands of crores of Rural Development Fund and National Health Mission funds.

Arora asked the BJP leaders to publicly condemn Kangana and get the party to take action against her.