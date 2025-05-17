AAP-majority Kharar MC ousts SAD chief in no-confidence vote

Four years after the municipal council (MC) elections in Kharar, 18 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, along with local MLAs Anmol Gagan Maan and Charanjeet Singh, ousted MC president Jaspreet Kaur Longia of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) through a no-confidence motion during the council meeting on Friday. Kharar AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan and councillors celebrating the expulsion of MC president Jaspreet Kaur Longia on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Kharar MC has representation of two MLAs - Anmol Gagan Maan from Kharar and Dr Charanjeet Singh from Chamkaur Sahib.

The AAP councillors tabled the no-confidence motion against Longia. Of the total 27 councillors, only 21 attended the meeting, including all 18 AAP members and three from the Opposition, including the president herself.

As per the Punjab Municipal Act, once a no-confidence motion is approved in the House, the president ceases to hold office.

The municipal council elections held on February 17, 2021, resulted in a hung house — with the Congress winning 10 seats, SAD eight, AAP one, and Independents securing eight. Subsequently, SAD, with support from Independent councillors, had succeeded in electing Longia as the council president.

However, on September 23, 2022, eight Congress councillors, six Independents, and one SAD councillor joined AAP, giving the party a majority with 18 councillors.

Executive officer (EO) of the Kharar municipal council, Gurbakshish Singh Sandhu, confirmed that the no-confidence motion was passed during the meeting on Friday.

“We have already sent the proceedings to the local bodies department for approval. We are hopeful of receiving the approval by May 19, after which we will call a House meeting to elect the new president,” he said.

The political turmoil escalated on May 5, when the 18 councillors submitted a written request to the EO, seeking a special meeting to introduce a no-confidence motion against Longia. The letter, signed collectively, cited a loss of confidence in her leadership, claiming that she no longer enjoys majority support.

The councillors invoked the provisions of the Punjab Municipal Act and urged the EO to convene a meeting without delay to discuss and vote on the motion. As per procedure, Longia was given an opportunity to prove her majority during the session.

The 27-member Kharar MC House currently comprises 18 AAP councillors, followed by five from SAD, two from Congress and two independent councillors.

Reacting to the development, SAD leader Ranjit Gill alleged, “This is complete dictatorship by the AAP government. They are toppling elected representatives from councils and corporations. People are witnessing their high-handed tactics. They have been exposed.”

Former Dera Bassi MLA and senior SAD leader NK Sharma added, “AAP is misusing government machinery. They are intimidating councillors who support SAD by sending police to their homes and workplaces, pressuring them to switch sides.”