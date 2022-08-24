AAP’s political vendetta similar to Pak govt’s approach: Warring
Warring reached the vigilance office here in solidarity with former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau on Monday, in an alleged scam of ₹2000 crore in allotting tenders in food and supply department.
Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) for “falsely implicating Congress leaders in corruption cases”, party’s Punjab chief Raja Warring on Tuesday, said politicians in India have increasingly started practicing political vendetta similar to that of politicians in Pakistan.
He said the way Pakistan government filed a case against their former President Imran Khan, AAP government was also arresting Congress leaders under false charges.
Denying reports of a scam while adding that there was no question of food grain pilferage, Warring claimed that the entire quota of food grains now in question had reached the government godowns. “If the registration numbers of the vehicles do not match with the list, it is job of the officials concerned not the duty of the minister,” Warring said.
Warring hit out at the AAP saying, “In the excise scam in Delhi, when the CBI has lodged a case against the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party leaders are making a hue and cry, In Punjab they have become judges and calling all the former ministers as culprits,”
