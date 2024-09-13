AAP targets Panchkula, Kalka with Garg, Gujjar

Looking to carve a niche in Panchkula district, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its Chandigarh unit president Prem Garg from Panchkula assembly constituency and a retired police officer Om Prakash Gujjar from Kalka assembly constituency. AAP candidate from Panchkula Prem Garg (turbaned, centre) accompanied by Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor (left) and other party members during a rally before filing his nomination on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Garg filed his nomination papers from Panchkula assembly segment and was accompanied by his wife Anita, Chandigarh municipal corporation mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor and AAP leader Harmeet Singh Chugh. Garg said that they will work towards solving issues like sewerage, water supply in slum colonies, and provide better schools and playgrounds.

Before filing papers, party leaders and workers gathered at Sector 5 Shalimar Chowk and left in their vehicles in the form of a procession towards the SDM office.

AAP in 2019 had fielded Yogeshwar Sharma from Panchkula assembly constituency who had managed to get only 0.76% votes, while the party had not fielded anyone from the Kalka assembly constituency.

Prem Kumar Garg, 67, has declared assets worth ₹12.47 crore. Garg has one FIR registered against him at the Sector 39 police station with regard to a protest organised by AAP on February 12, 2023 in Sector 37. He owns a Hyundai Creta and has 180 gram gold, while his wife owns 450 gram gold. He is a chartered accountant and also holds a law degree.

Gujjar, 61, who also filed nomination on Thursday, has declared assets worth ₹12.77 crore. He has no loan, though his wife has a loan of ₹15 lakh. He owns a Toyota Innova and an Audi, and has 2kg gold worth ₹1.38 crore.

Given the victory of Congress’ Pradeep Chaudhary in 2019, due to polarisation of Gujjar community votes, AAP now aims to tap into these votes by fielding a candidate from the community.

Kalka assembly constituency, comprising Pinjore and Kalka, has sizeable voters from the Brahmin, Aggarwal and Punjabi communities. Meanwhile, rural areas of the assembly segment are inhabited by the Gujjar community. Raipur Rani belt and some villages of the Morni area are considered their stronghold. Earlier on September 9, AAP’s Panchkula district president Ranjit Uppal had quit the party and joined the BJP along with other office-bearers.

A total of 10 candidates, including five independents, filed nominations from Kalka assembly segment. These include Jannayak Janata Party’s Balbir Kumar, Nationalist Janlok Party’s Charan Singh, AAP’s Om Prakash Gurjar and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Charan Singh. Meanwhile, Geeta Devi, Amit Sharma, Vishal, Preeti and Chatar Singh filed nominations as Independent candidates.