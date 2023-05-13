Ludhiana: CMC organises awareness camp for thalassaemia patients

Hundreds of thalassaemia patients and caregivers attended the one-day seminar and awareness program “Aasha ki Kiran”, organised by department of clinical haematology, haemato-oncology and bone marrow (stem cell) transplantation, at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC). Attendees during the thallasaemia awareness camp at CMC in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The attendees, hailing from various states, including Punjab, Haryana and Bihar, shared their experiences of living the disease. The program aimed to give hope, optimism and confidence to the patients and their family members to tackle the disease.

Sharing her experience, Ritu Gogia, 28, of Patiala, said, “Back in 2009, I was the first patient to undergo stem cell transplant at CMC. As a 13-year-old, I was frightened. But when I look back now, it’s like the doctors gave me a new life, one free from blood transfusions that used to haunt me every 15 days.”

Notably, the department of clinical haematology at CMC was established in 2007 and the transplant program started in 2008. So far, the institution has performed over 246 transplants, with 96 of the for thalassaemia patients.

“Thalassaemia is a genetic disorder that requires lifelong blood transfusions. An estimated 10,000 children are born every year in India with thalassaemia major and need stem cell transplants,” said Dr M Joseph John, department head.

CMC also held a camp where attendees could get human leukocyte antingen (HLA) samples, the test to detect thalassemia, tested free of cost. During the event, experts emphasised on early diagnosis timely detection and transplant reduces the fatality risk significantly.

CMC director Dr William Bhatti welcomed the guest of honour for the occasion, Dr Praveen Sobti. Talking about thalassemia treatment at CMC, Dr Sobti said that results here were at par with the best centres in India and abroad.

Ministry of health and family welfare, in collaboration with Coal India’s corporate social responsibility, fund thalassaemia treatment across India under the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation programme “Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojna”. Patients aged less than 12 get an aid of ₹10 lakh for stem cell transplant.