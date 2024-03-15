 Abhay Chautala moves HC seeking Z+ security - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Abhay Chautala moves HC seeking Z+ security

Abhay Chautala moves HC seeking Z+ security

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 15, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala, in his plea, stated that he has been speaking on issues such as drug smuggling, drug abuse, liquor scam etc in public meetings and rallies. It was further stated that he had received some threat calls, reportedly originating from United Kingdom, in the past.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking Z+ security cover, claiming a threat to his life.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking Z+ security cover, claiming a threat to his life. (HT File)
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking Z+ security cover, claiming a threat to his life. (HT File)

Chautala, in his plea, stated that he has been speaking on issues such as drug smuggling, drug abuse, liquor scam etc in public meetings and rallies. It was further stated that he had received some threat calls, reportedly originating from United Kingdom, in the past.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The possibility of this gang being behind the murder of INLD president Nafe Singh Rathee cannot be ruled out, Chautala claimed, demanding that the government be directed to provide him security cover of Z+ or Z category, particularly in the light of Rathee’s murder.

The plea is yet to be taken up by the high court. Rathee, a former MLA was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on February 25. An INLD worker, Jai Kishan, who was travelling with him in the same vehicle, also died in the attack.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Abhay said that his party will contest on all 10 seats in Haryana during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“As soon as the election schedule is announced, we will hold a meeting of the party’s core committee to decide which candidate has to be fielded from where,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On