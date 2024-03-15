Abhay Chautala moves HC seeking Z+ security

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking Z+ security cover, claiming a threat to his life. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking Z+ security cover, claiming a threat to his life. (HT File)

Chautala, in his plea, stated that he has been speaking on issues such as drug smuggling, drug abuse, liquor scam etc in public meetings and rallies. It was further stated that he had received some threat calls, reportedly originating from United Kingdom, in the past.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The possibility of this gang being behind the murder of INLD president Nafe Singh Rathee cannot be ruled out, Chautala claimed, demanding that the government be directed to provide him security cover of Z+ or Z category, particularly in the light of Rathee’s murder.

The plea is yet to be taken up by the high court. Rathee, a former MLA was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on February 25. An INLD worker, Jai Kishan, who was travelling with him in the same vehicle, also died in the attack.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Abhay said that his party will contest on all 10 seats in Haryana during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“As soon as the election schedule is announced, we will hold a meeting of the party’s core committee to decide which candidate has to be fielded from where,” he said.