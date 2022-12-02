Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Abhay Chautala to undertake foot march across Haryana

Abhay Chautala to undertake foot march across Haryana

INLD general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said he will tour across Haryana on foot where he will interact with students, farmers, labourers, women and other sections of society.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala will undertake a foot march across Haryana and the party has formed a nine-member committee to finalise his tour programme at the earliest. (HT File Photo)
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala will undertake a foot march across the state and the party has formed a nine-member committee to finalise his tour programme at the earliest.

The INLD has held a meeting of state and national executive office-bearers at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, where Abhay presided over the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, he said he will tour across the state on foot where he will interact with students, farmers, labourers, women and other sections of society.

“The inflation and employment have been rising and the government has failed to bring strong measures to check these. Over two lakh posts in various departments in Haryana are lying vacant. Municipal corporations have become a new place of corruption and the crime rate has been increasing sharply. To know the plight of every section of society, we will interact with the people. The nine-member committee will finalise the schedule of the yatra and it will start soon,” Abhay added.

The regional party has been trying to show its relevance in the state politics after Abhay’s elder brother Ajay Chautala along with his son Dushyant Chautala formed the Jannayak Janata party (JJP) after a vertical split in the party due to a family feud in 2018.

