Above-normal heatwaves on the cards in Punjab: IMD

An above-normal number of heatwave days are likely in Punjab during the March-May period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its outlook for hot weather season forecast released on Saturday.

“Above-normal heatwave days are expected over most parts of the country, including West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, south and east Maharashtra, east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during March to May 2026,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature at a station reaches at least 40°C or more in the plains and is 4.5°C to 5°C above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the temperature departure is 6.5°C or more above normal.

The IMD cautioned that during the March-April-May (MAM) season, the increased likelihood of heatwave conditions may pose significant risks to public health, water resources, power demand and essential services. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, outdoor workers and people with pre-existing medical conditions are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses.

“Elevated temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses, and additional stress on infrastructure and resource management systems. Accordingly, state authorities and district administrations are advised to ensure timely preparedness, including operational readiness of cooling shelters, adequate drinking water supply and strengthened health surveillance,” the IMD said.

The rising temperatures have raised concerns among agricultural experts and health officials, particularly with the onset of the summer season still weeks away.

Even February ended on a warm note, with above-normal temperatures across Punjab. According to IMD data, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6°C in February — the third highest since 2011. Ludhiana reported a maximum of 28.8°C, also the third highest since 2011, while Amritsar recorded 26.7°C — the fifth highest since 2011.