Absconding criminal arrested in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 17, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Rohtak police spokesman said that the accused Amit had killed Bharan village sarpanch Kaptan alias Kape in 2015 and two years later court convicted him to life term. Police have arrested an absconding criminal, who was carrying a bounty of ₹10,000, from Rohtak. The accused was identified as Amit Kumar alias Tinku of Bharan village in the district.

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said that the accused Amit had killed Bharan village sarpanch Kaptan alias Kape in 2015 and two years later court convicted him to life term.

“He came out of jail on parole on March 20, 2020. He had to surrender before the jail authorities on June 2 in the same year, but he remained at large. On June 19, 2020, Amit along with his aides had killed a man identified as Ishwar Singh at Bhali village and later police arrested him under murder charges. Later, he again got bail on June 21, 2022, and he did not go back to jail. In January last year, he along with his aides attacked some persons in Rohtak district. The police arrested him and sent him to jail,” the spokesman added.

