ACB nabs Kashmir forest officer while taking 10k bribe

The Kashmir anti corruption bureau arrested Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, range officer, Kuhihama forest division, Bandipora, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 for processing a bill. During investigation, a team laid a successful trap and caught the accused, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi of Onagam, Bandipora posted while accepting the bribe (iStock)

In a statement, ACB said they received a complaint against Sofi alleging that the officer was demanding bribe of ₹10,000 for processing a bill for release of due payments.

“The complainant said that he was contractor and had completed the allotted work for ₹3,21,000. He added the forest department had already released two bills. The complainant alleged the final bill of about ₹1 lakh was pending from last one and half month and the officer demanded a commission of ₹15,000 for all three bills, including the already released ones,” the statement said, adding that the bribe amount was settled at ₹10,000 after negotiations.

“On receipt of complaint which prima facie disclosed the commission of offence punishable under section seven of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a case was registered at ACB Baramulla police station and investigation was taken up,’ the statement added.

During investigation, a team laid a successful trap and caught the accused, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi of Onagam, Bandipora posted while accepting the bribe. The bribe amount was seized from the possession of accused in presence of independent witnesses,” the ACB said, adding that he was arrested and his house was searched.