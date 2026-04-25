ACB unearths custodian land scam in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has exposed another major land scam involving custodian land in Jammu district, officials said here on Friday. The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has exposed another major land scam involving custodian land in Jammu district, officials said here on Friday. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

“The Anti-Corruption Bureau again achieved a major success in exposing one of the major land scams in Jammu and Kashmir, wherein custodian land in Asarwan, Mishriwala, Bhalwal and RS Pura areas of Jammu district has been found usurped by land mafia in connivance with form alaf holders and the officials of custodian and revenue departments,” said an official statement issued here.

Form alaf is a document related to the allotment of land abandoned by refugees (Evacuee Property/Custodian land) to displaced persons, particularly from Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Inputs were received that custodian land in thousands of Kanal situated at Asarwan, Mishriwala, Bhalwal and RS Pura, Jammu, has been fraudulently grabbed by the land grabbers and gangsters in connivance with revenue officials.

The revenue records have been tampered with and land has been sold to various persons, it added.

On the basis of the inputs received by the ACB, a verification was initiated and on the basis of the verification conducted earlier, it was found that more than 1,000 kanals of custodian land was shown allotted to the displaced persons on the basis of fake orders, who were otherwise not entitled for the allotment of additional land through fraudulent means.

Accordingly, 24 case FIRs were registered by the ACB in which the investigation is still in progress.

The ACB has now registered another three formal case FIRs in ACB Central J&K for in-depth investigation under the provisions of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and fraud.