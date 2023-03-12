Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ACs, items worth 15 lakh stolen from sealed guest house, two held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 12, 2023 11:21 PM IST

A relative of the owner of the guest house along with locals nabbed the two accused on Saturday when they had barged in to commit the theft

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of valuables worth 15 lakh besides other items, including ACs, from a private guest house in in Sector 32 at Chandigarh Road, which was sealed by Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) for violating norms.

Police taking the accused for further probe in the case in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
However, the third accused managed to escape.

A relative of the owner of the guest house along with locals nabbed the two accused on Saturday when they had barged in to commit the theft. The accused have been handed over to the Division number 7 police. The police lodged an FIR in the matter and questioned the suspects.

According to Ushmeet Singh, the owner of the guest house, the accused seemed to have barged in the guest house a few days ago also and had stolen ACs, LED and several other valuables worth 15 lakh from the house.

The police are trying to ascertain if the arrested accused are the ones who had committed the crime earlier. Inspector Satpal, SHO, said that the police are questioning the duo to recover the stolen things. A case under sections 454 and 380 of IPC has been lodged.

