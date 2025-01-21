Additional chief secretary K Siva Prasad seeks VRS, Centre gives nod

One of the seniormost bureaucrats of the Punjab cadre, K Siva Prasad, a 1993-batch IAS officer, posted as additional chief secretary with the governor of Punjab, has officially been granted voluntary retirement. His resignation was accepted by the department of personnel and training (DoPT), Government of India, said people in the know of the matter. One of the seniormost bureaucrats of the Punjab cadre, K Siva Prasad, a 1993-batch IAS officer, posted as additional chief secretary with the governor of Punjab, has officially been granted voluntary retirement. His resignation was accepted by the department of personnel and training (DoPT), Government of India, said people in the know of the matter. (Sourced)

Prasad, who was due to retire in 2030, had previously sought early retirement during former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s tenure but later withdrew his request. This time he submitted his resignation in December 2024.

Despite chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s efforts to convince him to stay, Prasad remained resolute in his decision to retire early.

Following this, the Punjab government forwarded his VRS application to the Union government, which has sent a mail to the Punjab government and Prasad regarding the acceptance of his VRS application. February 28 will be his last day of working in the IAS cadre.

Prasad’s tenure as additional chief secretary to governor began during Banwarilal Purohit’s term as Punjab governor. He succeeded Rakhi Gupta Bhandari, who had held the position since November 2022. His contributions to governance and literature have left an indelible impact, as he now embarks on a new chapter of his life.

Prasad is widely recognised not only for his administrative contributions but also for his literary pursuits. He is the author of ‘Gita Acharan’ – A Beginner’s Perspective, a book exploring the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and its application in the modern life. The book has been translated into several languages.

Notably, Prasad is related to former Lok Sabha speaker GMC Balayogi, further fuelling discussions about his future plans, including joining politics. However, a person close to him said that he is likely to join an NGO to undertake social service.

He also hit controversies as the CBI registered a case against him during his tenure in the Food Corporation of India, but the FIR was quashed by the high court and even the appeal by the CBI was dismissed by the apex court.