Haryana transfers 9 IAS officers

In an administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of nine IAS officers. (HT File)

As per government orders, additional chief secretary (ACS), home, TVSN Prasad was given the additional charge of ACS, revenue, a post which had fallen vacant following the retirement of his batchmate, Rajesh Khullar.

ACS, agriculture and farmers welfare, Sudhir Rajpal was posted as ACS, school education, cooperation, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. Rajpal was earlier in the day posted as ACS, home, but the orders were modified by the evening.

ACS, medical education and research, Sumita Misra was given the additional charge of ACS food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

ACS, housing for all, Raja Sekhar Vundru was given the additional charge of ACS, civil aviation.

Principal secretary to chief minister, V Umashankar was given the additional charge of principal secretary information, public relations and foreign cooperation.

Principal secretary (PS), social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and Antyodaya (SEWA). Vijayendra Kumar was posted as PS, agriculture and farmers welfare, and Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare. Commissioner and secretary, irrigation was given the additional charge of administrative secretary of SEWA.

Rajiv Ranjan, who was awaiting posting orders, was posted as PS, labour.

Commissioner and secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare, Amneet P Kumar was posted as commissioner and secretary, women and child development department.