Admission process for Class 11 at meritorious schools begins

Residential School for Meritorious Students Ludhiana started registrations for Class 11 admission to 10 meritorious schools in Punjab on Monday. he online registration portal for as many as 4,600 seats at the meritorious schools in the state is open till April 20. (HT file photo)

The online registration portal for as many as 4,600 seats at the meritorious schools in the state is open till April 20.

The schools have a reservation for students from economically weaker sections, women-headed households, BPL card holders of private schools affiliated with the Punjab School Education Board, Atta Dal Scheme card holders and specially-abled students.

Meritorious School Ludhiana has a total of 500 seats, including 100 for the medical stream, 300 for non-medical streams and 100 for the commerce stream.

Out non-medical streams’ 300 seats, 120 are reserved for boys and 180 for girls. In the medical and commerce streams, 40 seats are for boys and 60 seats are reserved for girls following the 40:60 ratio.

As many as 18,000 students appeared in the last entrance exam in May 2022 and around 6,200 students had cleared the entrance test. The counselling sessions were also relayed live to increase transparency. After clearing the entrance tests, the students have the liberty to opt for any of the 10 schools.

The 100 marks entrance exam will comprise questions from English, maths and science. The students will be required to score at least 33 per cent in each subject and 50 per cent overall to qualify for the test, said an official notification of the state education department.

The meritorious schools are managed by the state government through Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab.