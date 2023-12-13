Admn work hit as computers professionals continue strike in Panchkula

Work in all tehsil and district government offices of Haryana remained stalled as computer professionals remained on strike for the second day on Tuesday in support of their demands at the Sector-5 protest site in Panchkula. Haryana Computer Professionals Association during a protest in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Haryana Computer Professionals Association demands include posts for all working employees be created. Equal work as per category and post, equal pay and service security till 58 years should be provided to the employees.

The association’s state president Vijay Singh said a meeting with Rajesh Khullar, the chief principal secretary to the chief minister, will be held on Thursday and future course will be decided after that.