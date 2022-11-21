Adopt sports to live a healthy life: Haryana governor

: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday hailed the sports policy of the Central and Haryana governments, encouraging people to adopt sports to live a healthy life.

The governor was attending the 33rd National Sports Festival organised by Vidya Bharti All India Educational Institute in Kurukshetra.

He said that Haryana has emerged as a sports hub due to the sports policy of the Central and the state governments. He said that under the new sports policy, the Haryana government has given ₹ 100 crore as cash prize to sports players in a year.

A provision of ₹ 600 crore has been made for the sports department in the state budget and an amount of ₹ 526 crore was spent on sports facilities in the state, he said.

The governor said that 550 new posts have been created for the youth in the department, while 190 sportspersons have been given jobs, he said.