Advanced indigenous light tank named after General Zorawar Singh: LG Sinha in Jammu

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to military strategist General Zorawar Singh on his martyrdom day and said that the honour his legacy, the Government of India has named an advanced indigenous light tank after him. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during an event in Jammu on Friday. (HT Photo)

“To honour his legacy, the Government of India has named an advanced indigenous light tank after General Zorawar Singh,” he said, adding, “General Zorawar Singh’s vision inspired generations by igniting passion, guiding people toward a shared vision, courage, purpose and commitment to bigger ideals,” he said.

Addressing a commemorative event in Jammu, Sinha spoke on Singh’s monumental military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, Gilgit and Skardu, and highlighted his pivotal role in expansion of the Dogra Empire.

He called upon the youth and all sections of society to follow Singh’s message for moral clarity, unwavering conviction to shape the better future and empower the marginalised. “Let us dedicate ourselves to changing lives, guiding and supporting youth and build a more just and peaceful society,” he said.

“General Zorawar Singh Chair has also been established at the University of Jammu. Dedicated efforts are also being made to encourage new generations to study his unparalleled military campaigns and vision for societal organization,” he further said.