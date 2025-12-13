Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Advanced indigenous light tank named after General Zorawar Singh: LG Sinha in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 03:54 am IST

Addressing a commemorative event in Jammu, Sinha spoke on Singh’s monumental military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, Gilgit and Skardu, and highlighted his pivotal role in expansion of the Dogra Empire

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to military strategist General Zorawar Singh on his martyrdom day and said that the honour his legacy, the Government of India has named an advanced indigenous light tank after him.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during an event in Jammu on Friday. (HT Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during an event in Jammu on Friday. (HT Photo)

“To honour his legacy, the Government of India has named an advanced indigenous light tank after General Zorawar Singh,” he said, adding, “General Zorawar Singh’s vision inspired generations by igniting passion, guiding people toward a shared vision, courage, purpose and commitment to bigger ideals,” he said.

Addressing a commemorative event in Jammu, Sinha spoke on Singh’s monumental military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, Gilgit and Skardu, and highlighted his pivotal role in expansion of the Dogra Empire.

He called upon the youth and all sections of society to follow Singh’s message for moral clarity, unwavering conviction to shape the better future and empower the marginalised. “Let us dedicate ourselves to changing lives, guiding and supporting youth and build a more just and peaceful society,” he said.

“General Zorawar Singh Chair has also been established at the University of Jammu. Dedicated efforts are also being made to encourage new generations to study his unparalleled military campaigns and vision for societal organization,” he further said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Advanced indigenous light tank named after General Zorawar Singh: LG Sinha in Jammu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha commemorated General Zorawar Singh on his martyrdom day, emphasizing the Government of India's dedication to his legacy by naming an advanced indigenous light tank after him. He urged society to embrace Singh's values of courage and commitment, and announced the establishment of the General Zorawar Singh Chair at the University of Jammu to inspire future generations.