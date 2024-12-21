Menu Explore
Advocates to join Congress’ chain hunger strike against power privatisation in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 21, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The legal cell of Chandigarh Congress has appealed to all advocates in the city who support the cause, to join the fight to express their solidarity with the people of the city, tomorrow in front of Nehru Park, Sector 22-C, Chandigarh

A section of city-based advocates have joined the chain hunger strike started by the Congress to protest the privatisation of electricity services in Chandigarh. The advocates who will sit on a chain hunger strike on Day 4 on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm include advocate Rajiv Sharma, Hardeep Hans, Kee Dee, Harpreet Uppal, Mrinal, Gagandeep Singh and Abhijit Bhatoa.

Advocate and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari is likely to join during the course of the day. (HT File Photo)
Advocate and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari is likely to join during the course of the day. (HT File Photo)

Advocate and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari is likely to join during the course of the day.

The legal cell of Chandigarh Congress has appealed to all advocates in the city who support the cause, to join the fight to express their solidarity with the people of the city, tomorrow in front of Nehru Park, Sector 22-C, Chandigarh.

