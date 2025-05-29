After 5 years, Chandigarh MC stumbles upon 11 cr unused funds

In a startling revelation, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has discovered that ₹11 crore, earmarked for the development of villages merged with the city five years ago, has remained unutilised in its coffers. Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Wednesday announced the release of ₹ 50 lakh for each of the 22 villages under the village development fund—a total disbursal of ₹ 11 crore. (HT File)

The UT administration had released ₹102 crore in 2019-20 for developmental projects in 13 villages which had been merged with Chandigarh in 2018, and nine other villages already within the municipal limits. Out of this, ₹11 crore remained unutilised all these years.

The discovery was made only recently when the UT administration asked the MC to submit the utilisation certificate for the funds allocated five years ago, after city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla’s demanded for more funds for villages.

Reacting swiftly to the fresh development, mayor Babla on Wednesday announced the release of ₹50 lakh for each of the 22 villages under the village development fund—a total disbursal of ₹11 crore.

She said, “It is surprising that ₹11 crore was lying unused and no officer bothered about the developmental works to be carried out with these funds. Erstwhile villages often complain of lack of development and even then, MC officers remained tightlipped about the funds.”

Calling the councillors of the respective wards having these 22 villages, the mayor urged them to raise and prioritise the development demands specific to their villages. She said the focus areas for development include the upgrade of roads, installation of streetlights, improvement of sewerage and storm water drainage systems, enhancement of water supply, landscaping and beautification improvements, and better sanitation facilities. She further added that necessary directions have already been issued to the engineering departments concerned to start preparing detailed budget estimates for this dedicated fund. This will follow the submission of priority development demands by the councillors.

“The villages need an immediate boost in civic amenities, and with the funds now at our disposal, the MC is ready to begin the process without delay,” the mayor noted.

Thirteen villages Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas were brought under the MC’s jurisdiction on November 30, 2018. Nine villages Butrela, Badheri, Attawa, Palsora, Maloya, Dadu Majra, Burail, Kajheri and Hallo Majra, were already within MC limits.