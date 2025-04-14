After 50 bombs claim, Congress leader Bajwa skips Punjab Police summons

Punjab leader of opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa failed to appear before the cyber crime police station in Phase 7, Mohali, on Monday and sought time till 2pm on Tuesday to face questioning after he was booked for his recent claim that 50 bombs had arrived in the state. Punjab leader of opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa failed to appear before the cyber crime police station in Mohali on Monday and sought time till 2pm on Tuesday to face questioning after he was booked for his claim that 50 bombs had arrived in the state. (HT Photo)

The FIR was registered against Bajwa in Mohali on Sunday night under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country’s sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after he failed to establish the source of his startling claim to a TV channel that 50 grenades had entered Punjab, of which 18 had already exploded, while 32 remained active and unexploded. In the interview, Bajwa expressed concern over the uncertainty surrounding the targets of the remaining grenades.

His statement came after the border state witnessed 16 incidents of grenade attacks since September 2024, targeted mainly at police posts, religious places, and residences, the latest being the attack on BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s house in Jalandhar on April 8.

Following his statement, chief minister Bhagwant Mann ordered an investigation. Intelligence officers AIG Ravjot Kaur and SP Harbir Singh Atwal visited Bajwa’s house in Chandigarh for an inquiry, but said later that the Congress leader failed to cooperate, which led to the filing of the FIR and subsequent summons.

Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with false statements intended to create enmity or hatred, is non-bailable. This means that an individual arrested under this section cannot be released on bail before a court hearing. The section also specifies a punishment of imprisonment for up to three years, or with fine, or with both.

The summons by cyber crime cell superintendent of police (SP) Harbir Singh Atwal read: “In pursuance of Sub Section (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, I hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR No. 19 dated April 13, 2025 under Sections 353(2) and 197(1) of the BNS registered at Cyber Crime police station, Phase 7, SAS Nagar, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at the police station concerned on Monday noon.”

Bajwa, through his counsel, expressed his inability to appear before the police in Mohali on Monday noon and sought time till 2pm on Tuesday to do so, saying he had received the summons late on Sunday night.

Bajwa’s lawyer met police officials and assured them that the Congress leader would present himself for questioning on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress is preparing to challenge the FIR against Bajwa in court. Senior party leaders are holding discussions to devise a strategy to counter the Aam Aadmi Party government’s actions on the issue.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called for a protest at the party headquarters in Sector 15, Chandigarh, at 10am on Tuesday to protest against the Aam Aadmi Party government’s action against the leader of opposition. “The Bhagwant Mann government is misusing the police to browbeat its rivals,” he said.