PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Putin on sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek
PM Modi will visit Uzbekistan from Aug 29-30, before travelling to Kyrgyzstan for the SCO summit in Bishkek from Aug 31-Sept 1, MEA said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan as the two leaders are expected to discuss key bilateral, regional and global issues, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday.
Modi will begin his visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on August 29, the MEA said. He will visit Uzbekistan from August 29-30 before travelling to Kyrgyzstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek from August 31 to September 1.
Also Read | Putin assures India of fuel, fertilisers amid disruptions over West Asia crisis
India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar recently met Putin during his two-day visit to Russia. At the time, Putin said he hoped his future meeting with Prime Minister Modi would take place on the sidelines of the SCO summit. He had also asked the EAM to convey his best wishes to Modi.
The meeting between Modi and Putin is expected to focus on bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
During Jaishankar's meeting with Putin, the Russian president assured India of continued supplies of energy and fertilisers amid disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict. Putin noted that bilateral trade had increased this year after declining slightly in 2025, and said Russia was increasing fertiliser supplies to India.
He said several important issues had been discussed at the IRIGC-TEC meeting, including energy and fertiliser supplies. “One of these issues is not only energy – it is, of course, the supply of fertilisers… We are doing everything to resolve this issue for Indian farmers, for agriculture. We are increasing these supplies and are ready to do so further,” Putin said.
What will be on agenda during Uzbekistan trip?
During his upcoming Uzbekistan, the PM will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev, aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan.
The two leaders are expected to review bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties. They will also discuss the way forward in advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More