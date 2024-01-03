As Chandigarh records highest cases of TB in country, GMCH to start with MD course

The city has earned the unfortunate distinction of having the highest tuberculosis (TB) rate in the country for the year 2023, reporting a staggering 475 cases per 100,000 people. Responding to this critical situation, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 is taking proactive measures. It is poised to introduce an exclusive MD programme in tuberculosis and respiratory diseases (TBRD), positioning itself as the sole healthcare institution in the region offering this specialised course. According to GMCH officials, the course is likely to be started in the coming session. The TBRD department, currently based at the Sector 48 hospital, is set to expand its services by conducting three weekly OPDs there and an additional two at GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The health ministry has given the green light for four new faculty positions in the tuberculosis and respiratory diseases (TBRD) department. This includes a professor, an associate professor and two assistant professors to strengthen the team.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It primarily affects the lungs but can also impact other parts of the body.

TB symptoms include persistent cough with blood, fatigue, and unintentional weight loss. Individuals may experience low-grade fever, night sweats, and chills, indicating the need for prompt medical attention. Early recognition is crucial for effective TB diagnosis and treatment.

It’s crucial to seek medical attention if there are concerns about TB, especially when experiencing persistent symptoms or having been in contact with someone diagnosed with TB. Early detection and treatment are key to managing the disease effectively.

The TBRD department, currently based at the Sector 48 hospital, is set to expand its services by conducting three weekly OPDs there and an additional two at GMCH-32. The infusion of additional staff is expected to enhance operational efficiency significantly.

Notably, there are exciting plans underway for the introduction of an MD programme within the department, pending approval from the National Medical Council.