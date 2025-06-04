After eight-month hiatus, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar returns to active politics

After an extended political hiatus, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has re-emerged on the political scene, joining the nomination filing of party candidate Jiwan Gupta for the upcoming Ludhiana West bypoll on Monday. This marks Jakhar’s first active participation in party affairs in Punjab after eight months. Sunil Jakhar accompanied BJP’s Ludhiana West bypoll candidate Jiwan Gupta for the filing of his papers on Monday. (HT File)

Jakhar had distanced himself from the BJP’s political programmes since September last year, reportedly after expressing dissatisfaction with the party’s strategy in Punjab. He had informed the leadership of his intent not to attend office or engage in political outreach, though he continued to appear at select high-profile ceremonial events, such as those held at the governor’s office.

During Jakhar’s absence, the BJP faced multiple political challenges in the state, including bypolls in four assembly constituencies — Jalandhar West, Chabbewal, Barnala and Gidderbaha — and civic body elections in its urban strongholds. Jakhar also skipped the BJP’s membership drive and refrained from campaigning in the Haryana assembly elections, despite being listed as one of the party’s star campaigners.

In his absence, the Punjab BJP was largely functioning without a formal leader.

Party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani and state organisation secretary Mantri Srinivasulu were entrusted with handling day-to-day operations.

People close to Jakhar revealed that he had submitted his resignation as state BJP president, demanding a change in the party’s Punjab strategy. However, recent developments suggest a thaw in relations. Jakhar’s participation in Monday’s nomination ceremony is being seen as a signal of his return to active political duty.

Following the nomination event, Jakhar also attended a closed-door meeting chaired by Vijay Rupani in Ludhiana, further indicating his re-engagement with party affairs.

Party insiders say that the BJP high command’s continued outreach to Jakhar — particularly the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda at his grandson’s recent reception in Delhi — played a role in his decision to return.

When contacted, Jakhar clarified: “I had only resigned as state president, not from the party. The BJP is my party, and whenever the party needs me the most, I will try my best.”

Confirming his role in the current campaign, a senior BJP leader close to Jakhar said: “Whatever the reasons were for his absence, those are in the past now. We are contesting the Ludhiana West by-poll under Jakhar’s leadership, and he will actively campaign for our candidate.”