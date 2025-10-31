After long hiatus, ex-CM Amarinder Singh resumes political activity

Two-time chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday participated in two political programmes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here after a hiatus of months of active political life due to his medical needs. He had been keeping a low profile after undergoing a spinal surgery in 2022. Two-time chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday participated in two political programmes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here after a hiatus of months of active political life due to his medical needs. He had been keeping a low profile after undergoing a spinal surgery in 2022. (HT File)

The former CM’s main event was at Faridkot, where the veteran politician welcomed his former officer on special duty (OSD) Sandeep Singh Sunny Brar into the saffron party fold.

After quitting the Congress in 2022, Brar joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Addressing a rally in Faridkot this afternoon, the ex-CM gave a clarion call to strengthen the BJP to replace the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

He slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government for its failure to control organised criminals and narcotics cartels.

“During my stint as the CM, activities of the drug trade were curtailed, and nearly one lakh persons associated with this illegal business were put behind bars. There was a zero-tolerance against crime, but during the tenure of the AAP, gangsters have gone out of control in the state,” he added.

Earlier, he attended a workers’ meeting in Moga.

At a press conference, he said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP is capable of contesting the next elections alone.

However, he clarified that it is the prerogative of the central leadership on how to contest the next state polls.