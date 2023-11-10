After Nuh violence, Congress MLA holds ‘Bhaichara Sammelan’

People from different sections of the society attended a “bhaichara sammelan” called by Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed in Nuh on Thursday to restore brotherhood and harmony in the region. Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed addressing a gathering during the Bhaichara Sammelan in Nuh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The programme was held to condemn the Incidents of violence that occurred in the district on July 30 and urge the people to restore communal harmony.

Addressing the gathering, the former minister and current Nuh MLA said some miscreants had created a situation on July 30 and 31 in Nuh and other districts, which led to violent activities.

“Both communities have a history of living peacefully and sharing brotherhood for many years. This programme was held to strengthen the brotherhood and harmony, which are strengths of this region. During the violence, people suffered loss of lives and property, besides emerging cracks in our brotherhood and bonding,” the Nuh MLA added.

The Congress MLA slammed the BJP-JJP government and district administration for failure of law and order situation and praised the role of Khap and farmer leaders for ensuring peace in the region.

“The people of the state have shown the resolve to reject hate and embrace the message of brotherhood and harmony,” he added.

Aftab urged both communities to remain intact and fight against the rise in unemployment, inflation, corruption, discrimination, anti-farmer forces, anti-poor thinking, illiteracy and those who spread hatred. He said the people of Mewat want development, electricity, water, fertiliser, crop prices, schools, colleges, universities, employment and a bright future for the youth, not riots.

The former minister accused the BJP of dividing people and said Congress believes in “mohabbat ki dukan”, adding “This is why our leader Rahul Gandhi travelled 3,500 km on foot to give the message of love and brotherhood against hatred.”.

Giving the example of the brotherhood of Mewat, the MLA said there was harmony between Hindus and Muslims even at the time of partition in 1947.

“Raja Hasan Khan Mewati, despite being a Muslim, did not support Mughal emperor Babar in the war but fought the war on the side of Rana Sangram Singh, also known as Rana Sanga. There have been no such cases since independence till today, and this time too, external mischievous elements were responsible for the violence,” he added.

