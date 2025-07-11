Search
After rains bring down temps, MeT predicts hot, humid weather in J&K from Friday

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The rains continued in parts of J&K with Kathua recording 174.8 mm rains, Samba 96 mm and Jammu 37.7 mm in the 24 hours preceding Thursday morning, while parts of the Himalayan valley, including Baramulla and Sopore, also received light to moderate rains during the day

After intermittent rains in Jammu and Kashmir for three days bringing down the temperatures below normal, the meteorological centre(MeT) has now predicted improvement in wet weather from Friday.

From July 11-13, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a spell of light rain and thundershower at scattered places, said MeT expert. (Representative)

The rains continued in parts of J&K with Kathua recording 174.8 mm rains, Samba 96 mm and Jammu 37.7 mm in the 24 hours preceding Thursday morning, while parts of the Himalayan valley, including Baramulla and Sopore, also received light to moderate rains during the day.

The rains which started Monday evening brought relief from the extreme heatwave prevailing across the Kashmir valley since June 9.

The temperatures have plunged to below normal after breaking a record high of 72 years.

The MeT informed that summer capital Srinagar on Thursday recorded a maximum of 28 degree Celsius, some 1.7 degrees below normal.

“While the southern resort of Pahalgam witnessed a day temperature of 23.4°C, the northern resort of Gulmarg was cooler at 17.4°C,” a MeT official said.

Kashmir valley has been experiencing multiple bouts of heatwave this summer — first between May 18 to 27 and then from June 9 onwards — breaking decades old temperature records and severely affecting the life of people.

On July 5, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4°C— the highest in over seven decades and the third-highest ever recorded in the city.

The MeT has now predicted improvement in wet weather from Friday for three days.

“From July 11-13, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a spell of light rain and thundershower at scattered places,” said director MeT Mukhtar Ahmad in an update.

He said that heavy rains may return from July 14. “Intermittent one or two spells of light to moderate rains and thundershowers at many places with intense showers/heavy rain at few places from July 14-16,” he said.

There is possibility of intense showers at few places of J&K with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division during the above period.

“There are chances of flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides and shooting stones,” he said.

Farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation & other farm operations during the above period.

